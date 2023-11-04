NPFL Broadcast Right Excites Startimes, League Body

It is new dawn for the Nigeria Premier Football League with Star- Times taking over the broadcast rights of the league. Expressing his delight after a five- year broadcast rights deal, the CEO of StarTimes Nigeria, Joshua Wang, said with football the biggest sport in Nigeria, the organisation was happy joining the family.

“We are proud to be the exclusive broadcaster of the NPFL,” Wang said. “Football is the most popular sport in Nigeria, and we are excited to offer our subscribers the opportunity to watch the best of Nigerian football every week. “We are committed to working with the NPFL to promote and develop the league, and we believe that this deal will be a win-win for both parties.”

The deal which was announced on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja will see StarTimes showing the NPFL in the next five years. NPFL chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, described the event as a right step in the right direction.

The deal will see StarTimes broadcast four matches of the NPFL per round in the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons, and eight matches per round in the 2025/26, 2026/27, and 2027/28 seasons.

The deal with StarTimes is a significant boost for the NPFL. It will provide the league with a much-needed financial boost, and it will also help to increase the visibility and popularity of the league.