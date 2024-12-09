NPFL: Bayelsa Utd End Ikorodu City Unbeaten Run

Share

After playing six games without a loss in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Ikorodu City was yesterday brought back to earth with a defeat against Bayelsa United, with the home team securing a 1-0 victory in Yenegoa.

Tagged the baby of the league, the newly promoted side already secured five wins and one draw in their last six games and is already on the verge of getting another one point as the first half of the game against Bayelsa United already ended goalless.

But the home team got the win in the second half with a solitary goal to secure the maximum three points.

Also yesterday, defending champion, Rangers International defeated league leader, Rivers United, 1-0 to continue their surge up the table while Plateau United emerged winner in a five goals thriller against Heartland, coming from behind to secure a 3-2 win in Jos. Abia Warriors also defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-1 while Kano Pillars secured a 1-0 win against Katsina United.

