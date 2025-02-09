NPFL: Battle of ex-internationals in Port Harcourt as Rivers Utd host Lobi

Share

It is going to be the battle between two former Super EaEagleslayers as Rivers United play host to Lobi Stars in one of the Nigeria Premier Football League games scheduled for today across various centres in the country.

Currently coached by former winger, Finidi George, Rivers United will be looking forward to get the maximum three points against Lobi Stars, managed by another former international, Daniel Amokachi.

Historically, meetings between these two sides have been intense, with each team typically dominating on home soil.

However, the pattern took an exciting turn in the first leg of the season when Rivers United edged Lobi Stars 1-0 in Lafia, setting the stage for a thrilling rematch.

Now, Amokachi’s men are on a mission to turn the tables and come out on top with determination to break free from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Rivers United are also eager to bounce back after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Heartland FC in their last outing.

In Umuahia, coach Imama Amakapabo is not leaving any stone unturned as his Abia Warriors side welcomes Sunshine Stars who are currently battling relegation with the coach warning his team of harm the Akure team might cause.

The former Nigeria national U-23 Head Coach said that his team will not underrate their opponents, rather his boys will give their all during the game.

Also on Sunday, Niger Tornadoes will be at home against Plateau United while Enyimba will be looking forward to another three points on the road against vulnerable Akwa United in Uyo.

In Lagos, Ikorodu City will welcome back their fans as they welcome Kwara United to the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos with the final game of the weekend taking place between Bayelsa United and Rangers.

On Saturday, Remo Stars continued their march to the title with another three maximum points against Kano Pillars with the game ending 2-1 while El-Kanemi Warriors defeated Nasarawa United 1-0.

