NPFL: Back-To-Back Loss For Shooting, As Rangers Beat Remo

After going eight games without a loss, it is now a back-to-back defeats for Shooting Stars of Ibadan in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) season as they lost their second game in five days in a tie against Heartland of Owerri yesterday.

During the week, Kwara United dented the Oluyole Warriors’ title hopes with a 2-0 defeat in Ilorin. Heartland have now compounded their woes with another 2-1 win on yesterday evening.

Chukwuma Agor scored the opening goal for Heartland in the 31st minute of the game with Adams Mustapha equalising for the visitors in the 80th minute from the penalty spot.

The home team, however, had the last laugh after they were awarded a penalty of their own in the 88th minute with Charles Bassey having to take the kick twice to give Heartland the win.

In Enugu, it was a defeat for the league leaders, Remo Stars, against the defending champions, Rangers. A goal in each half from Saviour Isaac and Kingsley Maduforo ensured the victory with Sikiru Alimi scoring Remo’s only goal of the game.

