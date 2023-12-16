NPFL Announces Start of Random Tests of Players

Mandatory conduct of random tests for illicit drugs on players of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has commenced as all 20 clubs have been directed to facilitate the process for operatives of the National Anti-Doping Committee.

In a memo to Clubs signed by Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer, the anti doping tests will be administered on two players from each of the clubs involved in a given fixture without prior notice. The clubs were enjoined to extend maximum cooperation to the Anti-Doping agency in the discharge of the task that aims to cleanse the NPFL of real and rumoured doping scandals.

In the circular, Owumi reminded the clubs of the initiative to introduce random tests, noting, “Recall our earlier memo informing all clubs of the commencement of random drug test on Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) players and be further informed that we have now completed all processes for its implementation by the National Anti-Doping Committee”.

It further informed the clubs of some of the requirements for full implementation of the doping checks, stating that “a Doping Control Systems office is to be activated at all NPFL stadium for this purpose and all clubs are therefore mandated to ensure a hitch free tests by the Committee”.