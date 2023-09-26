NPFL Announces Kick-Off Date For 2023/24 League Season

After the two postponements, the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) for 2023–2024 will finally start on Saturday, September 30.

Remember that the new season was supposed to start on August 26. However, it was moved to September 9. Then, it was intended to start the new campaign with the 3SC vs. Plateau United match in Ibadan.

The league’s start date was delayed once more due to a number of reasons, including the need to install the AI cameras needed to stream the games and train the staff on how to operate them.

Before the league body officially chose September 30 as the new date for the start of the 2023–2024 NPFL season it was delayed for over three weeks.

The games will still be televised online via the recently opened NPFL Live.

In a circular issued to all the clubs and signed by the league’s chief operational officer, Davidson Owumi, the NPFL board announced that the league would commence to secure the agreements that led to its postponement.

The circular revealed that the prize money has increased from N100 million to N150 million and a take-off fund of N10 million will be given to each of the league’s 20 clubs.

The circular reads in parts, “The 20 clubs will, as was done last season, receive a take-off grant of N10m each to smoothen your operations as the season starts.

“We are, therefore, expecting all the clubs to as a matter of urgency forward their respective account details to the NPFL secretariat for the transfer of the said amount as the season is set to commence on Saturday, September 30.”