NPFL Announces Aug. 22 New Season Kick-off Date

In its resolve to sustain the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) round of calendar established in

the recently concluded season, the Board on Friday announced that the 2025/26 season will commence on August 22, 2025 and end on May 24, 2026.

At a review of the last season sta-tistics and projection for the new sea-son, Chairman of the NPFL, Gbenga Elegbeleye, said the league is determined to establish a traditional period for the competition to enable clubs, players, match officials and scouts plan their own calendar.

He recalled that the board kept to its calendar for the last season which began on August 31, 2024, and concluded on May 25, 2025.

“This is the first time in many years, perhaps since the start of the new era Ni-geria Premier Football League in 2005, (20 years) that a date for kick-off and ending will be faithfully implemented. That is a commitment we made and a promise delivered”, the NPFL Chairman stated.

We are also here to announce that the 2025/26 season will be commencing on August 22, 2025 and will be completed on May 24, 2026. This is to maintain a calen-dar we have now established from the last season”.

