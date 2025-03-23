NPFL: Amuneke’s Heartland seek double over Abia Warriors in derby

Share

With the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) gradually winding down, Heartland FC of Owerri coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, would be seeking to complete the double against Abia Warriors in an oriental derby this weekend in one of the MatchDay 30 games taking place across various centres.

The first leg played in Umuahia ended 2-0 in the first leg and after going five games without a win, the Naze Millionaire would be banking on their President Federation Cup 2-0 victory against CP Strikers to propel them to another win in the league.

The Technical Manager, Amuneke knows the task at hand and he has commissioned the players to put their act to the game and ensure they show they have the love of the club at heart by going all out for the three points.

“We want our players to come all out and go for the three points,” Amuneke said.

“We can’t afford to drop more points at home. The game with Abia Warriors is key and the players must be alive to their responsibilities.

“We have done what we ought to do and we are confident the players will step up their performance.”

Meanwhile, there are some other games taking place on Sunday with one of them seeing ‘Baby of the League’ Ikorodu City, taking on Rivers United in Port Harcourt.

Katsina United will be home against El-Kanemi Warriors while Shooting Stars of Ibadan would be targeting a return to winning ways after going six games without a win and also their elimination from the President Federation Cup during the week, as they host Niger Tornadoes in Ibadan.

Akwa United continue their quest to escape relegation as they travel to Ilorin for a date against Kwara United as Enyimba host Bayelsa United in Aba while Katsina United will be home against El-Kanemi Warriors.

