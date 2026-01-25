It is going to be another points seeking for Abia Warriors as they continue to push for their first title in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

Currently second on the table, the Coach Imama Amapakaboled team have picked up 13 points in their last five games, winning four while drawing one and their home game against Nasarawa United will see them close the gap against runaway leader, Rivers United, who will not be playing this weekend.

After securing their first continental qualification last season, playing in the qualification stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, Abia Warriors at the moment continue to fly the flag of Abia State against their brother, Enyimba FC, who are currently fighting to stay afloat in the league as they are currently four points away from the drop zone.

Also, since joining Bendel Insurance, Coach Kennedy Boboye has turned the fortune of the team around, leading them to four wins in their last four games thereby taking them to the 6th position after playing with the drop in most parts of the first half of the season.

However, it is going to be a hard battle as they face ancient rivals, Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium, with the home team also trying to maintain their home invisibility and also an opportunity to climb above their opponent