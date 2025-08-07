NPF Zone 10 Promotes 49 Officers To New Ranks

The Nigeria Police Force Zone 10 Headquarters in Sokoto has decorated 49 officers recently promoted to their new ranks.

According to a statement by the Zonal Public Relations Officer, DSP Uthman Yaqub Muhammad, the promotion exercise was approved by the Police Service Commission (PSC) following the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The breakdown of the promotion shows that nine Inspectors were elevated to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police II (ASP II), 33 Sergeants to Inspectors, and seven Corporals to Sergeants.

The decoration ceremonies were held in two phases: the first, for Sergeants and Corporals, took place on July 25, 2025, while the ceremony for Inspectors promoted to ASP II was held on August 6, 2025.

The events were presided over by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 10, AIG Gyogon Augustine Grimah, alongside members of his management team. Family members, friends, and well-wishers of the officers were also in attendance.

In his address, AIG Grimah congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and discipline. “To whom much is given, much is expected,” he said, emphasizing the importance of adhering strictly to the Force’s dress code and ethical conduct.

Speaking on behalf of the promotees, Supol Abdullahi Shuaibu of the Zonal Intelligence Department expressed gratitude to God, the PSC, the IGP, and the AIG for the opportunity. He pledged the commitment of the newly promoted officers to their new responsibilities and to the service of the nation.