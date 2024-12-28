NPF Warns Against Misuse Of IGP’s Name

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has issued a stern public notice addressing the unprofessional conduct of some officers and the fraudulent misuse of the name and office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) for illegal activities.

In a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police condemned these actions, which undermined public trust and tarnished the reputation of the Force.

Despite previous warnings and disciplinary measures, some officers continue to engage in unethical practices.

Of particular concern is the alarming trend of impersonating or falsely associating with the IGP to intimidate victims and carry out illegal acts.

This tactic, the Force stated, is designed to discourage victims from reporting such cases to higher authorities.

The Nigeria Police Force has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any cases of misconduct by police officers to appropriate channels.

Reports can be directed to superiors, the Heads of Complaint Response Units (CRU) in various states, or the Commissioner of Police in the respective states.

For ease of reporting, the Force provided direct contact details for key officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja:DCP Akin Fakorede, Head, IGP Monitoring Unit – 08184077076.

Other available numbers are: ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, Force Public Relations Officer – 08037168147, CSP Taiwo Oyewale, Head, IGP Special Investigation Unit – 08069318238 and SP Sherriff Lawal, ADC to the IGP – 08094712605

The Force emphasized its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

It called on Nigerians to collaborate by reporting any suspicious or illegal activities, ensuring justice and fairness in the system.

