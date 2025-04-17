NPF Vows To Sanction Officers Receiving Money From Chinese Nat’l

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday condemned the conduct of its officers captured in a viral video receiving money from a Chinese national, describing their actions as unprofessional and unethical.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident, which resulted in widespread outrage online, prompted the force headquarters to identify the officers involved and initiate disciplinary proceedings.

According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police emphasized its commitment to upholding professionalism and maintaining public trust.

Adejobi reiterated that such behaviour runs contrary to the established ethics, standards, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

He confirmed that the officers involved in the incident have been identified and are currently undergoing disciplinary procedures.

The nature of the sanctions was not disclosed, but Adejobi assured the public that justice would be served.

In addition to addressing the misconduct, the Force warned individuals and organizations making use of police services, particularly escorts, and guards.

The disciplinary process is expected to serve as a deterrent to erring officers and reinforce the message that unethical conduct will not be tolerated in the Force.

The statement read, “The Nigeria Police Force has taken cognisance of a disturbing video making rounds in the media space, showing police officers receiving money from a Chinese national.

“The Force has strongly condemned the conduct exhibited by the police officers in the video, describing it as unprofessional and unethical.

“The actions of the officers do not represent the established ethics, standards, and core values of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Force has zero tolerance for such unprofessional behaviour and other forms of misconduct, which undermine public trust and confidence.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby cautions individuals and organisations privileged to the services of police personnel, particularly as escorts and guards or other specialised services, to desist from any act capable of degrading the integrity of its officers and bringing the Force to disrepute.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to discipline and service in line with international best practices.”

