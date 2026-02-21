NPF To Challenge N30m Damages Awarded To Sowore In A’Court

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has filed an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court, Lagos, which awarded N30 million damages to an activist and publisher, Omoyele Sowore, over his declaration as a wanted person.

In the appeal filed before the Court of Appeal, the police, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, are determined to set aside the judgment of Justice Musa Kaakaki on the matter.

The appellants contended that the trial judge erred in law after holding that the police directive ordering Sowore to stay away from Lagos violated his constitutional right to freedom of movement.

They argued that the right is not absolute and may be restricted in the interest of public safety, security and order.

The Police maintained that the directive followed intelligence reports on a planned protest of October 27, 2025, which they said posed a threat to public peace and movement on major roads, including the Third Mainland Bridge.

They also faulted the court’s decision declaring the “wanted” status unlawful, insisting that the action was based on security reports linking the activist to protests that allegedly led to disturbances in parts of Lagos, including Oworonshoki.

According to the appellants, the trial court failed to properly evaluate exhibits tendered before it, including intelligence and incident reports the police relied upon.

They urged the appellate court to allow the appeal, set aside the judgment and dismiss the suit.

Justice Kaakaki had in the judgment held that the police acted unlawfully in declaring Sowore wanted without a court order and awarded N30 million damages against the police authorities.

The court also ruled that the directive ordering the activist to stay out of Lagos was unconstitutional and beyond the powers of the police.

Counsel to the police, from Lawlinks Legal Practitioners, signed the notice of appeal dated February 20, 2026, while Tope Temokun represented Sowore.

No date has been fixed for the matter before the appellate court.