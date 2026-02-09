NPF Sensitises Officers On Proper Pension Documentation, Processing

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Pensions Limited on Wednesday organised a pre-retirement seminar for Police officers set to retire in 2026 across the North-West region. The event, held in Kano, was aimed at sensitising officers to proper documentation and procedures to ensure seamless pension processing.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner of Police, Pension, Sani Doki-Yusuf, said the exercise was designed to remind the officers to complete and update their pension documentation to avoid delays and complications.

“The objective is to call our colleagues and ensure adequate documentation of pensions. “Many retirees face challenges because their records are not updated, leading to delays in payment,” he explained. He added that over 5,000 officers were expected to retire in 2026.

Also speaking, the Director, Nigeria Police Pensions Board and Force Insurance Officer, ACP Lydia Ameh, emphasised the importance of the outreach programme. “This programme brings pension information directly to retirees, ensuring they understand how to update records and receive benefits without stress.

“Thanks to the commitment of the InspectorGeneral of Police, officers who complete proper documentation can receive their pensions within three to five working days,” she said.

Ameh commended the Inspector-General of Police,Mr Kayode Egbetokun, for prioritising the welfare of serving and retired officers as well as families of fallen personnel. She said that delays in pension payments in the past were largely due to incomplete documentation, adding that recent reforms had helped to clear outstanding pension liabilities.

The Managing Director of NPF Pensions Ltd, Abdulkarim Shehu-Gezawa, said that NPF Pensions Ltd. had paid 30,370 retirees a total of N97.5 billion since inception, while N39.5 billion had been disbursed as death benefits to 8,847 next of kin.

“No fewer than 25,572 retirees were currently receiving about N1.5 billion monthly as pensions,” he said He said that the Contributory Pension Scheme being operated in Nigeria currently was guided under the framework of the Pension Reform Act 2004, as amended in 2014 and the extant regulations of National Pension Commission (PenCom).

He explained that retirees could access their pensions through programmed withdrawals, either monthly or quarterly, or through annuity arrangements with Insurance companies. Shehu-Gezawa added that the lump sum payment process allows retirees to receive between 25 and 30 per cent of their retirement savings account balance as initial payment.