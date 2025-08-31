NPF Mourns Passing Of  Ex-IGP Solomon Arase

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the passing of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who died in the early hours of Sunday at Cedarcrest Hospital, Abuja, after a brief illness.

Arase, who served as the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police and was the immediate past Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), was 69 years old.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday, revealing that IGP Kayode Egbetokun was officially informed of Arase’s passing by his eldest son, Mr. Solomon Osabohien Arase Jr.

Born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Arase earned a degree in Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, before obtaining a Law degree from the University of Benin, a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Lagos, and a Ph.D. in Public Law from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma.

He joined the Nigeria Police Force on December 1, 1981, and rose through the ranks, serving in key roles including Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to three successive IGPs between 2002 and 2008, Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, pioneer Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), and Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID).

Appointed IGP in April 2015, Arase retired from the Force on June 21, 2016. He was later appointed Chairman of the PSC by former President Muhammadu Buhari on January 24, 2023, a position he held until June 10, 2024. He was also a Fellow of the National Defence College and a member of the prestigious Body of Benchers.

During his tenure as IGP, Arase spearheaded reforms to improve policing, including establishing the Complaint Response Unit to address public grievances and promote citizens’ rights. He was widely regarded as a reformist leader whose contributions to national security and law enforcement left a lasting impact.

Through the Solomon Ehigiator Arase Foundation (SEAF), he supported academic excellence by awarding scholarships to outstanding Nigerian students, with a focus on children of deceased police officers and indigent students.

Meanwhile, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, accompanied by top police officers, visited the family of the late IGP in Abuja on Sunday to convey condolences on behalf of the entire Force.

“IGP Arase’s passing is a profound loss to the Police Force and the nation. He was a visionary leader whose reforms strengthened our institution and whose legacy will endure,” Egbetokun said, praying for comfort and strength for the family.

“The memory of IGP Solomon Ehigiator Arase will forever remain etched in the heart of the Force and the country he so faithfully served,” he added.