NPF Mourns Ex-IGP, Flies Flag At Half-Mast

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Monday directed that the Police flag be flown at half-mast in all Commands and Formations nationwide in honour of the memory of the late Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Solomon Arase.

This is as the force also opened a condolence register at its Force Headquarters in Abuja for officers and staff to pay their last respect.

According to a statement issued on its X account, the current IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late police chief as senior officers and staff converged at the headquarters to sign the register and pay their respects.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Arase, the 18th Indigenous Inspector-General of Police, passed away on Sunday, August 31, at 69.

“The Nigeria Police Force has opened a Condolence Register at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for the revered former Police Chief, as senior officers and staff pay their respects.

“In honour of his memory, the Police flag will fly at half-mast in all Commands and Formations nationwide,” the statement read.