NPF Microfinance Bank Returns To Strong Profit Growth In 2025

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc recorded a strong rebound in its financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, posting higher earnings, improved profitability, and a stronger equity position, according to its audited financial statements filed with the Nigerian Exchange.

The microfinance lender reported a profit after tax of N4.03 billion in 2025, representing a significant increase from N1.57 billion recorded in 2024. Profit before tax rose to N5.69 billion, more than double the N2.44 billion posted a year earlier, reflecting stronger core earnings and improved operating efficiency.

Gross earnings increased to N19.24 billion in 2025 from N12.95 billion in 2024, driven largely by growth in interest income, which rose to N17.41 billion from N11.47 billion. Net interest income also strengthened, climbing to N15.77 billion compared with N10.37 billion in the previous year, despite higher interest expenses.

Fee and commission income improved to N1.82 billion from N1.46 billion, while other income remained modest. Operating costs, however, rose during the year, with personnel expenses increasing to N5.77 billion and other operating expenses climbing to N5.44 billion, reflecting inflationary pressures and expansion-related costs.

Total assets stood at N68.09 billion as of December 31, 2025, slightly lower than the N68.63 billion recorded in 2024. Loans and advances to customers grew significantly to N39.39 billion from N25.53 billion, highlighting continued expansion in the bank’s core lending activities.

Customer deposits increased to N42.95 billion from N42.06 billion in the previous year, underscoring sustained confidence in the bank. Borrowings rose to N3.10 billion from N572.48 million, reflecting additional funding obtained to support business growth.

Total equity improved to N14.99 billion in 2025, compared with N11.85 billion in 2024, supported by higher retained earnings, which rose to N5.46 billion from N2.31 billion. The bank paid dividends of N898.94 million during the year, higher than the N719.16 million paid in 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities stood at N14.33 billion in 2025, compared with net cash generated of N19.22 billion in 2024, largely due to a sharp increase in loans and advances to customers. As a result, cash and cash equivalents declined to N19.76 billion at year-end, from N33.79 billion at the beginning of the year.

Despite the pressure on cash flows, management said the bank maintained adequate liquidity and capital buffers to support ongoing operations and future growth.