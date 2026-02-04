NPF Microfinance Bank: Empowering Businesswomen Through The BetaWomen Scheme

The Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank (NPF MFB) is guided by a core belief: empowering business women is one of the fastest ways to drive economic growth and strengthen families. This commitment was highlighted on Friday, January 23, 2026, when the bank’s management team met with senior media editors to discuss its financial products and initiatives.

Among the bank’s offerings, the BetaWomen Loan Scheme stands out as a flagship product, designed exclusively for women entrepreneurs. NPF MFB emphasises that supporting businesswomen not only boosts their enterprises but also positively impacts family welfare, as profits are often reinvested into children and relatives.

Initiative

Speaking on the initiative, NPF MFB’s Executive Director of Operations, Mr John Kwabe Tizhe, said: “The highly popular BetaWomen Savings and Loan Scheme is designed to empower women and promote family stability. We believe that when you empower a woman, you empower her family and the nation.

That is why BetaWomen is one of our most cherished products, offering the lowest interest rates to support women in business.” Tizhe added that the scheme contributes to poverty alleviation while ensuring loans remain manageable for beneficiaries. Beyond BetaWomen, the bank also provides tailored products for teachers, students, and civil servants, including the EduFinance package.

Touching lives

“For us, touching lives is what matters. And touching lives means providing essentials like housing, food, and healthcare. Through our products, we have improved the lives of schoolchildren, civil servants, and countless families,” he said.

The BetaWomen package is accessible to any woman running a business, providing a practical, lowinterest loan solution that supports enterprise growth without financial strain.

Other members of the management team who addressed the media included Managing Director/CEO Mr Habeeb Yusuf, Mrs Olamide Akin-Balogun, Executive Director of Finance and Administration, and Mrs Osaro Josephine Idemudia, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser. During the interaction, the team highlighted NPF MFB’s three decades of growth, evolving from a N500,000 startup in 1993 into a national institution with shareholders’ funds of approximately N13 billion.

According to Yusuf, the bank is the only microfinance institution listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. “This status underscores our commitment to transparency, stability, and strong corporate governance,” he said. Despite being 76% owned by police entities, Yusuf clarified that NPF MFB is a public institution serving all Nigerians.

1.5 million customers

The bank currently serves over 1.5 million customers nationwide through 49 branches in all state capitals. Data shows that 45% of salary accounts are held by police officers, while 55% belong to civilians, artisans, and corporate clients.

Tizhe said that the bank’s diverse products are designed for financial inclusion, including specialised savings accounts like BetaWomen for business empowerment, EduFinance, and Halal Banking for interest-free pilgrimage planning. The bank also provides credit facilities for agriculture, transport, and micro-housing, maintaining lending rates between 3% and 6% monthly.

“There’s no technology that other banks have that we do not operate! You can open an account online through our app or USSD, and our ATM card works everywhere,” Tizhe boasted. Idemudia noted that the bank’s digital platforms have increased engagement, with 350,000 digital interactions recorded in the past month alone.

With a non-performing loan ratio well below the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) 5% threshold, NPF MFB is preparing for aggressive growth. The team explained that management plans to triple the balance sheet within five years while deepening financial inclusion nationwide.

The bank also planned to have a more visible presence across the nation, increasing physical structures. Yusuf emphasised the bank’s accessibility: “Our bank is a haven for saving and banking, with minimal or no service fees depending on packages and withdrawals. Our services are for everyone, not just police personnel. Even retired junior officers can access affordable loans.”

Misconceptions

He addressed misconceptions about microfinance banks, noting that NPF MFB has thrived for over 30 years without international financial aid, and stressed that bank stability depends on the quality of management, not the type of bank. On handling loan defaulters, Yusuf said: “It is unprofessional to use force.

We pursue legal action only after due diligence and exhausting all available channels. Loans must be collected because they belong to our customers, not the bank.”

Through initiatives like BetaWomen and its broad product range, NPF MFB continues to demonstrate that empowering women is not just a financial strategy; it is an investment in stronger families and a more prosperous society.