NPF Launches Insurance To Enhance Public Personnel Welfare 

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has announced the launch of the NPF Insurance Co. Ltd, New Telegraph reports.

This transformative initiative aimed at safeguarding the welfare of police personnel while extending comprehensive insurance services to the Nigerian public is set for Monday, December 23, 2024, at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, by 11:00 am.

New Telegraph reports that this initiative shows the NPF’s commitment to the well-being of its officers, who face daily risks while protecting citizens and upholding law and order.

The NPF Insurance Co. Ltd will provide robust financial protection and support to its officers, ensuring their security and stability.

In addition to meeting the needs of police officers, the NPF Insurance Co. Ltd will cater to the insurance requirements of all Nigerians.

By offering a wide range of insurance products tailored to diverse needs, the company aims to enhance national security while providing reliable financial solutions across the country.

The launch event will be attended by prominent dignitaries, including the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other attendees include Executive Governors of the 36 states, and the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Distinguished Senators and Members of the House of Representatives, and the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd.), among others.

Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, emphasized that the unveiling of the NPF Insurance Co. Ltd reflects the Force’s proactive measures to enhance officer welfare and strengthen the country’s security framework.

Under the leadership of its Chairman, AIG Olufemi Adenaike (Rtd.), the insurance company is poised to become a key player in Nigeria’s insurance industry.

It will offer innovative and exceptional services to bridge the gap between police welfare and public insurance needs.

The NPF Insurance Co. Ltd reaffirms the Nigeria Police Force’s dedication to ensuring the safety and prosperity of its personnel and the public as critical stakeholders in national security.

