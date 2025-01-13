NPF Issues Stern Warning To Obstructors Of Arrest

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has advised citizens against obstructing officers from carrying out their lawful duties in a bid to avoid legal charges.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi gave this warning in a series of sensitization posts shared on his official X handle.

Referencing Section 197 of the Criminal Code Act, Section 42 of the Police Act, 2020 and Section 98 of the Police Act, 2020, the Police image maker enjoined citizens to study the nation’s law as it would help them in their daily activities. He added that the citizens in line with Section 42 of the Police Act 2020, have the duty to assist the Police in making arrests when demanded.

The statement reads, “Any person who in any manner obstructs or resists any public officer while engaged in the discharge or attempted discharge of the duties of his office under any order, Act, law, or Statute, or obstructs or resists any person while engaged in the discharge or attempted discharge of any duty imposed on him by an order, Act, law, or statute, is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for two years.

“A person is bound to assist a judge, magistrate or police officer or other persons reasonably demanding his aid in arresting or preventing the escape of a suspect whom the judge, magistrate, police officer or other person is authorized to arrest.

On the implication of refusing to assist an officer to make arrests when demanded as contained in Section 99, Police Act 2020, the Police spokesman said:

“When a person is called upon to aid and assist a police officer who is, while in the discharge of his duty, assaulted or resisted or in danger of being assaulted or resisted, and the person refuses or neglects to aid and assist, the person commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N100,000 or imprisonment for a term of three months or both.”

On third parties aiding in resisting arrest or obstructing Police officers from carrying out arrests, he explained such person or persons would face charges in line with Section 98 Police Act 2020.

“A person who assaults obstructs or resists a police officer in the discharge of his duty, or aids or incites any other person to assault, obstruct or resist a police officer or other person aiding or assisting the police officer in the discharge of his duty commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of six months or both,” he added.

