NPF, INTERPOL Repatriate 61-Year-Old Turkish Fugitive Wanted For Fraud

The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with INTERPOL, has arrested and repatriated 61-year-old Turkish national, Acar Huseyin, who fled his home country after being convicted of fraud.

Huseyin was handed a prison sentence of 14 years, 8 months, and 10 days by the Istanbul Anadolu High Criminal Court earlier in 2025 but escaped Turkey shortly after the judgment.

The repatriation was announced in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer CSP Benjamin Hundeyin on Tuesday.

He reportedly travelled through parts of the Middle East before entering Nigeria in an attempt to evade justice.

In July 2025, INTERPOL NCB Ankara issued a Red Notice seeking his arrest.

Acting on the alert, the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abuja launched a discreet, intelligence-driven operation that led to Huseyin’s capture in Abuja.

After completing all required documentation and working closely with international partners, Nigerian authorities repatriated the fugitive to Istanbul, where he will begin serving his outstanding sentence.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, praised the INTERPOL unit for its professionalism.

He reiterated that Nigeria will not be a safe haven for fugitives or escaped convicts and emphasized the force’s commitment to international cooperation and the global fight against transnational crime.