NPF Holds Pull-Out Parade For Ex-IGP, Egbetokun

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Thursday, held a ceremonial Pull-Out Parade at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, in honour of the immediate past Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun.

The parade marks the formal conclusion of Egbetokun’s thirty-six years policing career.

The event celebrated the remarkable service and leadership of the former IGP, who retired from active duty on 25th February 2026.

In his remarks, the new Police Inspector-General, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu described the ceremony as a major moment for the Nigeria Police Force.

READ ALSO:

He noted that the career of the retired IGP was defined by dedication, professionalism, and exemplary leadership.

Also, he highlighted the former IGP’s contributions to strengthening operational efficiency, promoting intelligence-led policing, enhancing professionalism, and reinforcing the institutional values of discipline, accountability, and service within the Force.

Disu expressed profound gratitude to Egbetokun on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force for his outstanding service and invaluable contributions to policing in Nigeria.

In his farewell address, the retired IGP, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation through the Nigeria Police Force for thirty-six years.

Reflecting on his tenure, he noted that deliberate efforts were made to strengthen institutional processes, expand operational capabilities, and enhance professionalism across the Force.

Key initiatives included the expansion of the Intelligence Bureau to a full department, the elevation of the Legal and Medical Units to Directorate status, the development of the Nigeria Police Cybercrime Centre, improvements to the National Criminal Database, and the establishment of additional Police Mobile Force Squadrons, Area Commands, and the Special Intervention Squad.

The event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries including the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu; the Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Dr. Abubakar Yellman, represented by Kama Nkemkanma; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi; the Chairman, Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd); former Inspectors-General of Police including IGP Mike Okiro (Rtd) and IGP Ogbonna Onovo (Rtd); heads and representatives of sister security agencies and traditional rulers led by the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, HRM Oba Kehinde Olugbenle.