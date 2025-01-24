NPF Graduates 234 Recruits In Ondo

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has graduated 234 recruits from the training school in Oyin-Akoko in Akoko Northwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The new police constables were part of the 10,000 Police recruits trained in different training schools across the country in the last six months.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, who was represented by AIG Zone 17, Abiodun Asabi, urged the new constables to uphold professionalism, integrity, and dedication to duty.

He reminded them of the critical nature of their responsibilities, emphasizing adherence to the rule of law and ethical standards as the foundation of effective policing.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rafiu Adebayo, who is the Commandant of the Police Training School, called on the new officers to serve as good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force.

He stressed the importance of community policing as a global best practice and advised them to eschew corruption and maintain uprightness in their service.

The event featured an impressive parade review, march past, and the presentation of awards to outstanding recruits who excelled during their training.

The event was attended by the Commissioner of Police, Wilfred Afolabi, the representative of the Police Service Commission Chairman, Mr Olumide Sodeinde ( Director of Recruitment), amongst others.

