NPF Extend Tinted Glass Permit Deadline To August 12

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has extended the grace period for the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit requirement until August 12, 2025.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, made this disclosure in a press statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

According to the police, the decision was in response to feedback from citizens and aimed at ensuring that the ongoing review of the permit process results in a more user-friendly and accessible system.

The Force added that efforts are underway to simplify both physical and digital application methods, including improved verification mechanisms and reduced delays.

Meanwhile, pending the grace period, citizens have been urged to use the official application and renewal portal, www.possap.gov.ng, and to report any cases of extortion or unauthorised charges to police authorities through the hotline: 09169967000.

“The extension of enforcement is intended to give room for additional enhancements and refinements to the application process, ensuring that no member of the public is unduly disadvantaged,” the statement said.

