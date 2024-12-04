NPF Distances IGP, Egbetokun From Cartel That Smuggled Money From CBN

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has distanced its boss, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun from having any connection with the alleged cartel that smuggled some money from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Abuja.



Debunking the allegation in a statement issued on Wednesday, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Force Public Relations Officer noted that contrary to reports that the IGP was shielding the alleged cartels, the group would be prosecuted.

Adejobi, however, accused the suspended officer of spreading misinformation that they worked for IGP Egbetokun in the alleged money smuggling crime.

Giving details, he disclosed that four personnel of the Force, DSP Peter Ejike (a lawyer in charge of Zone 7 Legal Section), Inspector Ekende Edwin, Inspector Esther Okafor, and Sergeant Talabi Kayode, all attached to the Zone 7 Headquarters, allegedly arrested one Andrew Ejah and extorted ₦43,160,000 from ₦74,950,000 he was reportedly conveying to a client.

It read: “The Nigeria Police Force has noted with concern the recent allegations circulating in the media, suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, is shielding a cartel accused of smuggling suspicious new banknotes from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The NPF categorically refutes these claims, condemning them as baseless and orchestrated attempts to tarnish the IGP’s reputation and the integrity of the Force.

“The incident in question, which occurred at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on August 26, 2023, has been thoroughly investigated. The officers involved – DSP Peter Ejike (a lawyer in charge of Zone 7 Legal Section), Inspector Ekende Edwin, Inspector Esther Okafor, and Sergeant Talabi Kayode, all attached to the Zone 7 Headquarters – were found culpable and sanctioned appropriately.

“These officers, led by Inspector Esther Okafor on the instruction of DSP Peter Ejike, unlawfully arrested Andrew Ejah, an employee of FATFAD Cargo Nigeria Limited, who was conveying the cash sum of ₦74,950,000 on behalf of clients.

“Acting without authorization, they detained Mr. Ejah at the Zone 7 Headquarters, Abuja, and deliberately misrepresented the recovered amount as ₦31,790,000. The officers further demanded a percentage of the funds to suppress the case.

“Upon being contacted by the alleged owners of the money, the officers claimed that the sum they had recovered from the arrested suspect was ₦31,790,000, and requested a percentage of the money to jeopardize the investigation and suppress the case.

“Outraged by their actions, the money owners petitioned the Force Headquarters, Abuja and the matter was directed to the IGP Monitoring Unit for Investigation. During the process, the cash sum of ₦31,790,000 was recovered from the officers, who claimed that it was the total money recovered from Andrew Ejah during his arrest.

“After intense investigations and a series of trial, before duly constituted disciplinary panels, it was discovered that the officers took photographs of the suspect and the sacks of monies at the point of arrest but claimed the phone they used was damaged and subsequently lost, in an attempt to conceal their misconduct.

“However, forensic intelligence showed that this group of officers conspired and stole part of the money, amounting to ₦43,160,000, and tasked one of them to move the cash out of the FCT for hiding pending when the heat blows over.

“They thereafter resorted to several tricks and gimmicks in order to cover their tracks. One of which is the spread of this false narrative and misinformation to several online blogs and newspaper platforms.

“These officers have been suspended, being found culpable of serious misconduct, tampering with exhibits, abuse of office, corrupt practice, illegal duty, and acts unbecoming of a police officer.“The movement of such an amount of money by the alleged cargo company could have been investigated and handled professionally by the police, but the officers were carried away by greed and therefore acted criminally and unprofessionally.”

Adejobi noted that the circulating false narrative is a sponsored misinformation cultivated by mischief makers who seek to divert attention from the criminal acts of the police officers by attempting to join issues with the Inspector General of Police.

He explained that the affected officers would be prosecuted upon conclusion of due legal and administrative procedures.

Police urged the public and the media to refrain from spreading this false narrative aimed at tainting the reputation of the Inspector-General of Police, stating that such misinformation undermines public trust and detracts from the ongoing efforts of the current administration to reform the Police Force by eradicating unprofessional elements.

