In a landmark move to honour the service and sacrifice of its personnel, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has disbursed a total of ₦22,978,602,488.25 to the families of 8,311 fallen officers who died in the line of duty between 2018 and 2024.

This welfare initiative, described as one of the most comprehensive in the history of the Force, is part of an ongoing effort to support the next-of-kin of deceased officers.

According to a statement issued by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the most recent round of disbursements was carried out on May 23, 2025, with 1,235 families receiving ₦2,855,181,796.55.

Egbetokun who reaffirmed the Force’s dedication to ensuring that the sacrifices of its personnel are never forgotten, said the funds disbursed cover insurance and death benefit arrears for four policy years: 2018–2019, 2021–2022, 2022–2023, and 2023–2024.

He added that the payment is part of the Force’s renewed drive to clear longstanding claims and provide relief to the families left behind by officers who paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

“This initiative is significant in clearing long-standing arrears of death benefit claims,” the IGP said. “The Nigeria Police Force is built on the pillars of service, integrity, and sacrifice,” he said.

He emphasised that while no financial compensation can replace the lives lost, the welfare of the families left behind remains a top priority.

“We are committed to institutionalising a responsive welfare system toward a future where no next-of-kin is left in uncertainty,” he added.

This substantial welfare disbursement underscores the IGP’s commitment to reforming and improving welfare systems within the Police Force. It reflects a strategic effort to foster trust, boost morale among officers, and ensure the families of fallen heroes are adequately supported.

The Nigeria Police Force has repeatedly stated that it views welfare not as a privilege but as a core responsibility of its leadership—one that must be consistently delivered with transparency and accountability.

