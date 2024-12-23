NPF Debunks Alleged Directive Encouraging Violence Against Officers

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reacted to a viral claim suggesting that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, instructed citizens to attack or throw stones at officers requesting to search their phones.

Describing the claims as false and baseless, the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Sunday said IGP has not issued any directive promoting violence against law enforcement personnel.

Instead, he has emphasized the need for citizens to report cases of police misconduct via designated channels.

“This claim is entirely false and has no basis in reality. The IGP has not issued any such directive.

Citizens are urged to use official complaint channels to report misconduct, underscoring accountability and adherence to the rule of law,” the statement read.

The NPF also provided contact details for lodging complaints, including phone lines (+2347056792065, +2349133333785, +2349133333786) and social media platforms (@PoliceNG on X, @ngpolice on Facebook, and @nigeriapoliceforce on Instagram).

Complaints can also be sent via email to pressforabuja@police.gov.ng or through the official website at npf.gov.ng.

The statement urged Nigerians to remain vigilant against fake news and verify information from credible sources.

NPF reaffirmed its commitment to fostering trust and cooperation with the communities it serves.

The public is encouraged to report any instance of misinformation and collaborate with the police to ensure a safer and law-abiding society.

