NPF Clarifies N100m Paid Into Egbetokun’s Son Account

Following the resignation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has clarified that a transfer of N100 million into the personal account of Victor Egbetokun, the son of the outgoing IGP, was made in error.

The NPF’s clarification followed an online report alleging that Victor received N100 million from the Anambra State Government’s security vote account.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, Benjamin Hundeyin, the force spokesperson, said Victor reported the incident to the police, adding that the funds were reversed immediately.

He said the statement of account of the former IGP’s son was printed and confirmed that the N100 million had been reversed.

“You could remember when he (Omoyele Sowore) said N100 million was paid into the account of the son of the IGP. I called the son of the IGP immediately to know what was going on, and he explained,” Hundeyin said.

“He said he saw N100 million in his account, and he told his accounts officer to reverse the money immediately, which he did.

“He printed out his statement of account. He showed me. The young man was forced to close down that account. He has written a petition to the EFCC for that allegation to be investigated.”

Hundeyin described the incident as a mistaken transaction, with the money returned to the state government’s account shortly after detection.