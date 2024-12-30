NPF Clarifies IGP’s Role In Land Dispute

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has dismissed recent allegations linking Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun to a land dispute involving Ms Bilikisu Ishaqu Aliyu and the Yesufu family.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi in a statement issued on Monday said the NPF emphasized that the IGP has no jurisdiction over civil matters and condemned attempts to tarnish the police’s reputation.

Reacting to a publication on AIT dated July 10, 2024, titled ‘Yesufu Family Seeks Justice As Police Authorities Fail to Investigate Bilikisu Ishaqu’, the NPF labelled the report as misleading and inaccurate.

The statement clarified that the police’s primary role is to maintain law and order, intervening in disputes only when criminal elements are involved.

“The IGP shouldn’t be dragged into civil matters such as this land dispute,” Adejobi stated.

He noted 1that the police cannot adjudicate on civil issues that are better resolved through legal channels.

Addressing claims of a supposed rift between the NPF and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the statement dismissed these allegations as baseless and aimed at sowing discord.

“The NPF maintains a cooperative and professional relationship with the EFCC.

“Any suggestion to the contrary is a blatant attempt to mislead the public,” Adejobi emphasized.

The NPF urged aggrieved parties to channel their complaints through appropriate legal and procedural avenues rather than resorting to media campaigns designed to undermine the police institution.

“Media blackmail and attempts to malign the IGP’s reputation will not be tolerated,” the statement read.

Also, the public has been urged to disregard such unfounded claims.

The Police however reaffirmed their commitment to promoting peace, unity, and progress in Nigeria and encouraged citizens to report cases that could escalate into violence or unrest.



