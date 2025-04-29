NPF Calls On Owners To Claim Recovered Vehicles, Motorcycles

Share

The Nigeria Police Force Zone 10 Headquarters in Sokoto has released a list of recovered vehicles and motorcycles, calling on rightful owners to claim them within two weeks.

A statement issued on Tuesday by the Zone 10 Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Uthman Yakubu, stated that the move is aimed at clearing the premises of abandoned and unclaimed items.

The recovered items include a golden Toyota vehicle with chassis number C74124, and three Toyota “fish-eye” vehicles with chassis numbers 03294 and 13444, both blue in colour.

Also recovered are a black Volkswagen Golf III with chassis number HOA23301A and several motorcycles, including three red Boxer motorcycles, one black TVS motorcycle, two Daylong motorcycles (black and red), and one black KASEA motorcycle.

The statement urged all interested individuals to visit the Zone 10 Headquarters with valid proof of ownership to reclaim their properties within the stipulated time frame. Failure to do so, it warned, would result in the items being auctioned to the public.

