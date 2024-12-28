Share

The Ogun State Police Command on Saturday arrested some officers for allegedly demanding money from the family of a missing girl before taking action on the case.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that on Friday, December 27, a seven-year-old girl who is the daughter of a Point-of-Sale operator (PoS) had allegedly been kidnapped by one of her mother’s regular customers in the State

Confirming the arrest of the officers, the Public Relations Officer for the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF) Muyiwa Adejobi, did not reveal the identities of the officers involved but stated that they were being held in detention.

Adejobi further reaffirmed the command’s commitment to locating the missing girl, assuring the public that she would be found soon.

The statement partly read: “Otta missing girl: The policemen who demanded money before they could attend to the case have been arrested and are now in detention for disciplinary action.

“We condemn such an act and will not tolerate it. It is inhuman, apathetic, and unprofessional.

“The Ogun State Police Command has been on the case. The girl will be found as soon as possible. We also urge the family of the victim to cooperate with the police.

