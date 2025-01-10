Naira Abuse: NPF Breaks Silence On Officer’s Arrest

Share

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Friday broke its silence on the arrest and detention of one of its officers over alleged naira abuse.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi made this clarification in a post shared on its verified X handle.

New Telegraph gathered that the yet-to-be-named officer was seen in a viral video with Wahab and Raheem, sons of billionaire businessman, Chief Razaq Okoya flaunting stacks of crisp N1000 notes to promote the latter’s new song titled, “Credit Alert”.

As the video continued, it captured the mobile policeman holding bundles of N1000 notes, while the billionaire’s sons danced and flung the cash into the air.

Reacting to the incident, Adejobi described the moment captured in the video involving the police officer as unethical and contrary to the values of the force. He stressed that disciplinary action is underway to address the misconduct.

Adejobi wrote, “The policeman captured in the recent viral video shared by the sons of the Lagos businessman, Chief Okoya, where they were abusing the naira, has been identified and detained for disciplinary action.

“The involvement of the policeman has been condemned, as it’s unethical. We will always strive hard to uphold the sanctity, credibility, and core values of the police. Thanks.”

