NPF Announces Burial Arrangement For Ex-IGP Arase

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday released the burial arrangements for former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Solomon Ehigiator Arase, who died on August 31, 2025, at the age of 69.

New Telegraph recalls that Arase, who was appointed Inspector-General of Police in April 2015 and retired in June 2016 and held national honours including CFR, died at Cedarcrest Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

According to the programme of events signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, the burial rites will begin in Abuja on Wednesday, September 24 with a Day of Tribute at the Nigeria Police Resource Centre, Jabi.

The statement noted that a requiem mass will follow on September 26 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Maitama, while a lying-in-state is scheduled for September 27 at his Abuja residence. His body will then depart for Benin City, Edo State.

READ ALSO

Also, in his hometown, Sabongida Ora, a candlelight procession is slated for Monday, September 29.

A valedictory session organised by the Edo State judiciary and the Nigerian Bar Association will hold at the Edo State High Court, Benin, on October 2 and a service of songs at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Airport Road, Benin, on October 2, followed by a family lying-in-state.

The funeral mass will take place on October 3 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, after which interment will be held at his private residence in Benin City.

A reception is planned at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, while a thanksgiving mass will round off the events on October 5.