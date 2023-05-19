NPC: Why Census Was Postponed After Gulping Over N200bn

The National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, yesterday said the Federal Government had already spent over N224 billion on the 2023 National Population and Housing Census before the exercise was postponed. Isa-Kwarra, who made the disclosure during an interaction with media executives in Abuja, said the money was spent on the preparations for the exercise which included printing of papers, and training of ad hoc workers members, among others. The Federal Government on April 28 postponed the census to a date to be determined by the incoming administration.

However, the government directed the NPC to continue with its preparations and public sensitisation on the head- count until the incoming administration chooses a new date for the exercise. The NPC chief said: “We thought that one month after the election everything would just be alright and we could move on to conduct the national population and housing census.

But you and I know that since the announcement of the results, we’ve not had the harmony and stability we thought we should really have for us to conduct the census. “So that is what I meant by saying we underestimated the impact of the elections on the polity. Even now, all attention is on the transition to a new government and the election of the leadership of the National Assembly.

So, you can see that the focus has turned to the political transition.” He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to postpone the census might actually be a blessing in disguise as the extended period would enable the NPC to do more on public sensitisation and also allow the incoming administration to settle down and take up the challenge of conducting a credible census.

On the N800 billion earmarked for the census, Isa-Kwarra said the budget was drawn up for the census right from when the NPC started preparations for the exercise. He said: “There is a model that is normally worked out and that N800 billion includes even our salaries. So, from about 2014 when the budget was drawn, it captured our salaries, training, procurement and so on and so forth.

“Frankly speaking, what has been released to us and what we’ve been able to spend is about N200 billion. So it is not as if the government has given us N800 billion. It is a budget and I believe that we may spend up to that amount or we may not. So far, the government has actually provided N224 billion which we have utilised for the exercise.”

Isa-Kwarra allayed the fears that the poor security situation across the country might negatively impact the census, stress- ing that they have been dealing with the security agencies right from the onset to provide security to its staff. He said: “Sometimes we use the local security or vigilantes in an area because if you just go with the normal security into a community it may even work against you.

“Since the announcement of the election results, the nation has actually experienced some kind of heightened insecurity but I don’t want to believe that the security agencies are sleeping. They are also working to mitigate any crisis. “So when it comes to the census, I want to believe that we will conduct it peacefully and in a conducive environment.”