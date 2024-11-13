NPC Seeks Maritime Studies In Primary, Secondary Schools

Share

The National Population Commission (NPC) has advised the Federal Government to incorporate marine and blue economy subjects into the primary and secondary school curriculum.

The Federal Commissioner of NPC, Mrs Olayinka Oladunjoye made said at the 5th National Virtual Marine and Blue Economy Quiz Competition Awards of the Ocean Ambassador Foundation (OAF) held in Lagos with the theme: “The Future of Nigeria’s Blue with the Girl Child: The Educator’s Perspective.”

She emphasised the importance of introducing maritime education at the primary and secondary school levels, which are the critical stages of learning.

According to her, OAF was working to expose girls to ocean-related programmes to encourage them to consider careers in the expansive maritime sector.

Oladunjoye explained: “There is a need for us to get both the federal and the state government involved, to introduce Marine and Blue Economy related subjects in primary and secondary school education. This will enable them to get familiar with the profession.”

She suggested that relevant ministries could collaborate to develop a proposal for the Federal Ministry of Education, which could lead to the inclusion of such subjects in the national curriculum.

The commissioner said that this would enable states and other West and Central African nations to adopt it as an examinable subject.

Oladunjoye also urged parents to encourage children to explore maritime opportunities, which could position Nigeria as a cargo hub for West and Central Africa.

In her keynote address, the Chairman of the Association of International School Educators of Nigeria (AISEN), Mrs Adeola Arofin urged students, especially girls, to pursue their potential in the marine and blue economy.

She noted that Nigeria, with its coastline, lakes and Atlantic shore was well-suited to leverage the blue economy’s opportunities, which include fisheries, medical research, ICT, pharmaceuticals, transport and eco-tourism.

She urged students to show interest in the blue economy industry and tap from the $296 billion worth of potential in the industry.

Also, the Chairman of the Lagos State Civil Service Commission,

Mrs Regina Fabamwo, advised more institutions to include Maritime and Blue Economy studies in the courses, noting that many maritime graduates were already seeking employment with the Lagos State Government, demonstrating growing interest in the field.

The Convener of Ocean Ambassador, Mrs Violet Williams encouraged students, particularly girls to embrace maritime education to tap into the many opportunities within the industry, adding that Nigeria, as a shipping nation, should actively engage in these prospects to become a hub for port origin and destination.

Williams also suggested maritime tourism to allow students to gain hands-on experience in areas like shipbuilding, fisheries, aquaculture and other maritime field

Share

Please follow and like us: