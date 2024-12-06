NPC Pledges To Create Decent Jobs, Boost Productivity

Share

The Director General of the National Productivity Centre (NPC), Dr Baffa Babba Dan Agundi, has said he was determined to address the scourge of unemployment in Nigeria by cultivating and leveraging ideas and partnerships to boost productivity and create jobs across Nigeria.

Agundi made this pledge during a media parley in Abuja organized by the Labour Correspondents Association of Nigeria (LACAN) in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and supported by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress Nigeria (TUC), and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA

While expressing his determination to transform the agency into a powerhouse of job creation, he emphasized the importance of ideas and partnerships as key drivers to overcoming Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

According to him, the NPC under his leadership, would collaborate with government agencies, international organizations, NGOs, and other partners to promote a culture of productivity and create sustainable jobs that would help to engage Nigerian youths in meaningful economic activities, foster economic growth and improve living conditions for citizens.

He said: “At NPC, our commitment aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agenda of growing Nigeria’s GDP to $1 trillion by 2027 and creating decent jobs for citizens. We are working with industries, SMEs, and all levels of government to implement cutting-edge productivity solutions.”

Speaking further, the NPC boss who highlighted some ongoing initiatives by the Centre to reduce youth unemployment without relying on government funding, added that through partnerships with Sicilsaldo Contracting Nigeria Limited and Accolade Dynamics, over 300,000 Nigerian youths were set to gain training and job placement opportunities in fields such as industrial pipefitting and artificial intelligence.

“We have signed agreements with Sicilsaldo for industrial skills training and job placements, and with Accolade Dynamics to onboard 200,000 NYSC members onto an AI platform. This will equip youths with the skills required to meet global job market demands.

“The Centre launched an innovative Aquaponics and Greenhouse Technology Empowerment Programme aimed at training over 100,000 youths in modern agricultural practices.”

Additionally, he revealed that the NPC has partnered with IMD to analyze 340 productivity indicators to guide policymakers in enhancing Nigeria’s global competitiveness and driving economic development. The Centre has equally sealed strategic alliances with international organisations such as the Japan Productivity Centre, Asian Productivity Organization, and UNIDO to ensure the adoption of global best practices

Also, he hinted that through the Productivity and Quality Improvement Programme (P&QIP), the NPC is helping organisations improve efficiency and quality. “In just five months, P&QIP initiatives have benefited businesses like TRT Aredo Furniture, Tailors Association of Nigeria, and Sir Dick & A. Limited, training hundreds of workers in productivity-enhancing skills,” the DG said.

The DG also revealed that NPC’s outreach extends to educational institutions with a productivity mentoring program launched across the FCT and 19 states. Over 50,000 students have been mentored, and productivity clubs are being established to instil innovation and excellence among the youth. “Our Unity Robot project, involving 10,000 kids, is designed to foster a ‘can-do’ spirit and productivity mindset in the next generation.”

On the projects ahead, Agundi said “My vision is to make the NPC one of the best productivity organizations in Africa and ensure productivity becomes a household word in Nigeria.”

