NPC Launches Study To Combat Under-Five And Maternal Mortality In Plateau

The National Population Commission (NPC) has commenced the Nigeria Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) study in Plateau State.

The study aims to investigate the causes of under-five and maternal deaths in the state.

The exercise will be conducted in 34 clusters across 16 local government areas, with the goal of empowering decision-makers to create informed policies that improve maternal and child health.

Speaking to Journalists in Jos, the Federal Commissioner of NPC in the State, Mrs Mary Afan, represented by the State Director of NPC, Mrs. Felicia Mwolpun said the exercise is done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the aim is to build on the efforts of the past years that provided information that shaped health policies and interventions to reduce preventable deaths.

According to the Federal Commissioner, “The VASA study is a crucial survey designed to provide insights into the causes of under-five and maternal deaths in our communities.”

“We will be going back to the NDHS households to ask for information that will help the government understand and plan to address the biomedical and social causes of death of children under age 5 and for women of reproductive age.

“In Plateau state, we have benefited from the strong collaboration between the NPC, Federal Ministry of Health, and our valued State partners to successfully implement health-related projects in the past, and we are confident that this collaboration will once again ensure success for the VASA study.”

“The study is a follow-up to the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) and will collect essential data on maternal and child mortality, focusing on social and health-related factors.

“Fieldwork for the study will be conducted between November 4 and December 15, 2024, and will involve trained data collectors conducting interviews with family members.

The NPC urges traditional, religious, and community leaders to support the exercise and encourage their communities to participate fully.

Also Speaking the VASA State Coordinator, Dr. Patience Oche, added that a woman shouldn’t die while giving birth, and the future of children must be protected. Hence, the a need for every stakeholder to support the process for a successful exercise.

