Kwarra Handover As NPC Chairman After Tenure Completion

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, handed over leadership of the Commission to the Federal Commissioner representing Niger State, Muhammad Dattijo, on Tuesday, October 28.

New Telegraph reports that the development followed the official conclusion of his five-year tenure.

Dattijo will serve as acting Chairman pending the swearing-in of Aminu Yusuf by President Bola Tinubu.

According to a statement issued by the commission on Wednesday, the handover ceremony took place at the NPC Headquarters in Abuja and was attended by Federal Commissioners, the Director-General, Directors, and staff of the Commission.

Kwarra expressed gratitude to his colleagues and subordinates for their cooperation throughout his time in office.

He added that the achievements recorded under his leadership were made possible through collective commitment and professionalism.

The occasion was marked by emotional farewells and tributes, including the signing of the official handover notes, the presentation of a gift to Kwarra, and a group photograph to commemorate the day.

The statement noted, “Hon. Kwarra expressed appreciation to the Federal Commissioners, Management and Staff of the NPC for their unwavering support and dedication throughout his five-year tenure, highlighting the commission’s strides in strengthening data collection systems, digitising the Civil Registration and Vital Statistics system and advancing preparations for the forthcoming national Population and Housing Census.