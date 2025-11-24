NPAN Raises Alarm Over Heightened Insecurity In Nigeria

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has expressed concern over heightened insecurity in the country and condemned the killings of senior military officers and the abduction of yet another set of school girls in Niger and Kebbi states.

In a statement after its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 2025 in Lagos, NPAN urged the Federal Government to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the murder of Brigadier General Musa Uba to ensure national lessons are learned and accountability is established.

NPAN emphasised the necessity for decisive government action to address economic hardship and stabilise the security situation across all the six geo-political zones. The association reviewed the economy, commending the government’s structural reforms while also expressing concern that the removal of petrol subsidy and the removal of arbitrage through the unification of the forex windows had exposed citizens to severe economic hardship.

It called on the government to take steps to mitigate the impact of economic reforms by effectively managing inflation. It also called on the three tiers of government to rein in the high costs of governance and corruption.

On tax reforms, NPAN took note of the concerns expressed about it. While acknowledging the potential positive impact of broadening the tax net, the association called for improved public awareness and advised that additional revenues should be managed transparently and used to improve citizens’ welfare.

It reaffirmed its commitment to democratic values, expressing concerns over the shrinking democratic space and threats to the multi-party democratic system. The association highlighted the foundational importance of free and fair elections, an independent judiciary and the rule of law to a functional democracy.

It reiterated the vital role of the media in holding the government accountable and expressed deep concerns over the inadequate regulation of online media platforms. NPAN reaffirmed its commitment to press freedom and freedom of expression in Nigeria. Meanwhile, Lady Maiden AlexIbru, publisher of The Guardian newspaper, has been elected NPAN President, with Mr. Frank Aigbogun, publisher of BusinessDay, as Deputy President. The publisher of Daily Times, Mr. Fidelis Anosike, was elected Vice President, and Ahmed I. Shekarau, Group CEO of Trust Media, was elected Treasurer.

The Chairman of PUNCH, Mrs. Angela Emuwa, retains her post as Secretary, while the Editor-In-Chief of LEADERSHIP, Azu Ishiekwene, was redesignated Organising Secretary. Dr (Mrs) Nwadiuto Iheakanwa, Group Managing Director of Champion Newspapers, retained her post as Publicity Secretary.

While the Managing Director of Daily Telegraph newspaper Mr. Ayodele Aminu, and Prince Dennis Sami, publisher of Pilot, also retained their positions as ex-officio members; while the Chairman of LEADERSHIP, Mrs. Zainab Nda-Isaiah, was elected as an ex-officio member.

Malam Kabiru Yusuf, Chairman of Media Trust, who completed his second term as President and was commended for his exemplary leadership and service, is now a member of the NPAN Board of Trustees. The meeting commenced with a solemn moment of silence in memory of the late Dan Agbese, a veteran journalist, a co-founder of Newswatch Magazine and a committed member of the Association.