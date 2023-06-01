NPAN Pays Tribute To Dokpesi

The Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has paid tribute to Daar Communications Chairman, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who passed away suddenly on Monday aged 71. In his condolence message on behalf of the association to the family of the deceased, NPAN President, Kabiru Yusuf lamented the exit of the marine engineer and politician, who pioneered private radio and television broadcasting in the country with the establishment of Ray Power FM in 1994 and the Africa Independent Television (AIT) two years later.

He described Dokpesi as: “A seasoned politician who held various strategic positions in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and acquitted himself.” According to the group, the country “has lost a great pioneer, a patriot, an advocate of good governance”. Yusuf added: “Very unassuming and a philanthropist, he touched several lives, while also using the instrumentality of his media platform to give voice to the voiceless.

“While we commiserate with members of the media fraternity, his immediate and political families on this irreparable loss, we are consoled by the fact that he left behind an enduring legacy of hard work and selflessness. “We encourage our youth to emulate his industry, modesty and passion for the people.”