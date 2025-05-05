NPAN Backs Judgment Of FCCPC’s $220m Fine On META

Share

With significant interest, the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has given its support to the judgment by Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCT), which upheld the $220 million fine imposed on Meta Platform by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC). In a statement yesterday, NPAN said it received the news that the CCT upheld the $220 million fine imposed on Meta Platforms Incorporated, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

In the statement signed by the President, NPAN, Malam Kabiru Yusuf, and General Secretary, Mrs. Angela Emuwa, the newspaper proprietors said the penalty was imposed after a 30-month investigation between 2021 and 2023 by the FCCPC for unauthorized data sharing and discriminatory practices by Meta against Nigerian users. It pointed out that the CCPT’s ruling represented a significant milestone in Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to enforce digital accountability and protect the rights of its citizens in the digital age.

According to statement, “in an era where digital platforms wield enormous influence over societies and economies, it is imperative that companies operating in Nigeria’s digital space comply fully with domestic laws and regulations.

“Respect for national sovereignty must extend to the digital domain, where the rights and interests of citizens deserve the same robust protections as in any other sphere.

“NPAN further notes that the decision of Nigeria’s CCPT aligns with a broader global trend where regulatory bodies are increasingly taking firm action against major technology companies for violations of data protection and competition laws.”

It recalled that “in 2023, Ireland fined Meta 1.2 billion euros for the company’s failure to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by unlawfully transferring EU user data to the US without adequate safeguards.

“Amazon was fined 746 million euros in 2021 by Luxembourg for a similar breach; while TikTok, Google and Apple have also been penalised at different times for data breaches and anti-trust activities.

“As an association deeply committed to the defence of civil rights, media freedom, and the public good, NPAN reaffirms its support for strong, fair, and transparent enforcement of laws governing the digital economy.

It also remains steadfast in promoting the digital rights of publishers to secure fair remuneration for their work and safeguarding intellectual property against exploitation amid the growing complexities of the digital landscape.

“We believe that consistent regulatory vigilance, backed by sustained collaboration among all stakeholders — government agencies, civil society, industry players, and the general public — is essential to ensuring that digital platforms operate responsibly, ethically, and in accordance with Nigeria’s legal and social norms.”

“NPAN calls for continued efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s digital regulatory environment to not only safeguard the rights of individuals but also to foster innovation and trust in the country’s growing digital economy.

