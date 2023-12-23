NPA Wins FEPSGA Games Again

The curtains recently drawn on the 2023 Federal Public Service Games held at Minna, Niger State, with Nigeria Port Authority emerging overall champion. The defending champion made it a back-to-back victory after winning the 2022 edition competed for in Jos, Plateau State.

The Games which took place between December 5 and 13 saw NPA emerging winner with 40 medals; 22 gold, 12 silver and six bronze medals with Federal Ministry of World and Housing finishing second with 30 medals; 14 gold, six silver and 10 bronze medals as the host state, Team Niger winning 22 medals;

nine gold, six silver and seven bronze medals to finish third. Speaking about the achievement in his office, the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex LPc, who also double as the Team Manager for all sports in NPA, Charles Okaga, described the success of NPA continent to the Games in Minna to the steadfast motivation of the management as well as the unreserved commitment of the sports team.

The TM also assured that the success will be maintained since the management of NPA had prioritized the development of sporting facilities across the port locations add- ing that the development of these facilities has guaranteed that the future of sports in the organisation hold promises of great future.