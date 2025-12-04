NPA Urges Kano Non-Oil Exporters To Leverage Improved Port Connectivity

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has called on non-oil exporters in Kano to take full advantage of improved port–hinterland connectivity to drive their export cargoes to global markets.

Speaking at the NPA Special Day during the Kano International Trade Fair, the Managing Director of the Authority, Abubakar Dantsoho, reaffirmed the NPA’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s non-oil export sector through streamlined port operations and enhanced logistics links.

He commended the Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) for sustaining the fair’s reputation as an international business hub, noting that Kano’s strategic location, connecting Nigeria to the northern hinterland and neighbouring landlocked countries offers immense economic potential.

Dantsoho said Kano’s rich agro-allied resources align with the NPA’s mission to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export capacity by connecting local producers to international markets.

He highlighted reforms undertaken by the Authority, including the establishment of Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) designed as one-stop centres for export consolidation, documentation, packaging, certification, and onward movement to the ports. The EPTs, developed in partnership with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and other agencies, aim to eliminate bureaucratic delays and duplications that previously hindered export processes.

The NPA boss also disclosed ongoing efforts to phase out human interface in port operations through full automation via the Ports Community System (PCS), which will serve as a foundation for the National Single Window (NSW)—a global best-practice platform integrating all players in the trade value chain on a unified digital system.

According to him, the reforms underscore the Authority’s determination to connect value creators in the remotest parts of Nigeria to global markets with minimal friction.

He encouraged traders and investors at the fair to engage with the NPA’s business development team at its pavilion and explore opportunities available through its digital platforms.

“To empower Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in line with the theme of this year’s fair, we are aggressively simplifying export procedures to ensure that made-in-Nigeria goods move through our ports as smoothly as possible. Our doors are always open for partnerships beyond this fair,” Dantsoho said.