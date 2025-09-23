NPA Unveils Plans for Globally Competitive Port System To Boost Trade, FDI

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced plans to build a globally competitive port system aimed at enhancing trade facilitation, attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and strengthening investor confidence in Nigeria’s economy.

Managing Director of the authority, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this while presenting a paper titled “Optimising Nigeria’s Port Infrastructure, Enhancing Trade Facilitation and Global Competitiveness” at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In a statement issued by NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ikechucku Onyemekara, Dantsoho revealed that the authority will launch the Port Community System (PCS), a digital collaborative platform, by the first quarter of 2026. He explained that the PCS would connect stakeholders, streamline data and transactions, and promote paperless operations.

According to him, the digitalisation efforts of the NPA have already contributed to a 19.6 per cent growth in non-oil exports in the first half of 2025.

He also disclosed that a new electronic barrier system had been deployed at Lagos ports and integrated with the Electronic Call-Up System to ease truck congestion. Other innovations include e-Tag verification, joint boarding applications, and electronic send systems designed to cut cargo dwell time and turnaround time.

Dantsoho added that the NPA is improving intermodal connectivity by automating barge, truck, and railway applications while spearheading shore-to-ship emission reduction, beginning with Lekki Port. He emphasised that sustainability was being infused into port operations to boost efficiency and long-term viability.

Speaking further, he described the multipurpose Lekki Deep Seaport as a key collaboration between NPA and its partners, stressing that its capacity to handle super post-Panamax vessels would be crucial for achieving economies of scale and improving Nigeria’s export competitiveness. He also revealed that the authority has commissioned modern tugboats and marine crafts to service growing operations at Lekki Port, Dangote Refinery, and the Dangote Fertiliser Plant.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority is dedicated to modernising our port infrastructure and streamlining services. We look forward to continued collaboration to achieve these goals,” he said.