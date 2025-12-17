NPA, TTP Tackle Loopholes In E-Call Up Framework

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Truck Transit Parks Limited (TTP) have undertaken a comprehensive review of the e-call up framework to address emerging loopholes and strengthen system integrity.

The review was initiated after identifying key challenges, such as truck plate number duplication, the use of fake or cloned plates, non-compliance with Terminal Delivery Orders (TDOs), terminal inefficiencies, drivers stalling on roads, and extortion by security officials, creating artificial bottlenecks.

According to the Managing Director of TTP, Jama Onwubuariri, the system had also undergone over 170 feature updates and had been integrated with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Nigerian Export Proceeds (NXP) portal, ensuring the exporters complete regulatory requirements before booking access to the ports.

He noted that the electronic call-up system infrastructure deployed at Lagos ports had reduced haulage cost by 65 per cent, even as truck turnaround time has decreased from three weeks to just two to three days.

At the All Nigerian Maritime Journalists Retreat held in Lagos on ‘‘Maximising Emerging Technologies for Sustainable Import and Export Trade,’’ the managing director stressed that the deployment of technology-driven traffic management solutions through ‘Eto’ had seen a drop in haulage costs from as high as N1.4 million to between N350,000 and N500,000.

Onwubuariri pointed out that the deployment of the ‘Eto’ platform marked a major shift in port access management, significantly reducing congestion, improving cargo movement and enhancing the overall operational efficiency along Lagos port access roads.

Onwubuariri noted that the situation had since improved considerably, with most Apapa access roads now experiencing free traffic flow, while Tin Can Island has also recorded better access, although queues still occur among tankers not yet onboarded on the electronic call-up system.

He noted that one of the outcomes of the review was the redesign and security enhancement of ‘Eto’ tickets, which were now directly tied to the Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) and Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), ensuring end-to-end traceability and eliminating fraudulent duplication or resale of tickets.