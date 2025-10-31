NPA, TTP Tackle Gridlock Across Terminal Access Points In Lagos

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in collaboration with Trucks Transit Parks (TTP) has recorded major improvements in port traffic management following the full deployment of electronic barrier systems across all terminal access points within the Lagos Port Complex.

It was learnt that all of the 29 truck parks have fully deployed the electric call up system (eto) and other infrastructure, which includes automated gating systems and other information technology (IT) equipment.

The electronic call-up has been able to streamline cargo evacuation and truck movements, bringing a level of sanity to the roads.

Also, it was revealed that apart from a few isolated cases where some truck drivers try to subvert the system by not adhering strictly to the truck manifest requirement, the electronic call-up has brought sanity to Apapa.

An official of the authority noted that the development has tremendously reduced congestion at most terminals at the ports, thereby helping to improve ports efficiency.

Also, he noted thag many barge operators have been licensed by the authority in order to ensure effective and safe operation.

He said: ”A regulatory framework has also been developed, which looks into the state of the barges being deployed.

When we approve the deployment of the barges, we discovered that many of them did not have communication equipment and we directed them to install such equipment.

*We also insist that these barges must be seaworthy before they are allowed to sail in order to forestall a situation where they break down at the middle of the channels, which could cause disruptions.”

Also, the official stressed that NPA had introduced a new policy for the management of empty containers, saying that the policy compels shipping lines to take back at least 80 per cent of the loaded containers that they came with for every voyage in empties and export cargo.

Reacting to a recent report on emergence of gridlock, he explained that the system, which became fully operational in September 2025, has become a key part of daily port operations, ensuring that only authorised trucks with valid Ètò-issued call-up tickets can access designated terminals.

Meanwhile, stakeholders have denounced the reports of resurgence of gridlock on port access roads.

The Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Mr Adebowale Lawal said that NPA, in line with its mandate to ensure the smooth operation of port activities and the free flow of traffic around the Apapa Port Complex corridor, remains fully committed to maintaining order and preventing any recurrence of the severe gridlock previously experienced along the access roads.

Lawal explained; “We have recently undertaken a review and enhancement of the ETO system, which now integrates Terminal Gates directly with the ETO platform.

“This integration is designed to provide a structured sequencing of truck movements, both inbound and outbound within the Apapa Port Complex.

The objective of this initiative is to ensure transparency, improve traffic efficiency, and maintain a sustainable operating environment around the ports.

“However, the success of this system depends largely on the cooperation and compliance of all Stakeholders, including Terminal Operators, Transport Unions, Drivers, Clearing Agents, and Government Agencies (Both Federal and State).

“Sequencing truck entry and exit is not rocket science. With sincerity of purpose and commitment from all concerned, we can achieve and maintain orderliness and prevent a return to the chaotic conditions of the past.

“It is in our best interest, because smooth Ingress and Egress of Trucks will, in the long run, bring about high turnover for all Stakeholders,” he stated.

On his part, the Chairman of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Remi Ogungbemi said, “Our attention has been drawn to some misleading media reports alleging that gridlock has returned to the Apapa port corridor due to a collapse of the electronic call-up system.

“We wish to categorically state that such reports are false, exaggerated, and do not reflect the true situation on ground.

” All the road arteries leading to the Apapa Port — including Wharf Road, Creek Road, and other adjoining routes — remain orderly and passable.

“At present, trucks are moving in a single, regulated lane towards their designated terminals within the port in compliance with traffic and safety directives.

“This organised movement should not be mistaken for gridlock. We therefore urge the public, port users, and the media to disregard and debunk these unfounded rumours.”