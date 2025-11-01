NPA, TTP Tackle Gridlock Across Terminal Access Points In Lagos

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in collaboration with Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), recorded major improvements in port traffic management following the full deployment of electronic barrier systems across all terminal access points within the Lagos Port Complex.

It was learnt that all of the 29 truck parks have fully deployed the electric call up system (eto) and other infrastructure, which includes automated gating systems and other information technology (IT) equipment.

The electronic call-up has been able to streamline cargo evacuation and truck movements, bringing a level of sanity to the roads.

Also, it was revealed that apart from a few isolated cases where some truck drivers try to subvert the system by not adhering strictly to the truck manifest requirement, the electronic call-up has brought sanity to Apapa.

An official of the authority noted that the development has tremendously reduced congestion at most terminals at the ports, thereby helping to improve ports efficiency.

Also, he noted that many barge operators have been licensed by the authority in order to ensure effective and safe operation.

He said: ”A regulatory framework has also been developed, which looks into the state of the barges being deployed. When we approve the deployment of the barges, we discovered that many of them did not have communication equipment and we directed them to install such equipment.

*We also insist that these barges must be seaworthy before they are allowed to sail in order to forestall a situation where they break down at the middle of the channels, which could cause disruptions.”