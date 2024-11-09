NPA To Link Export Processing Terminals, Domestic Warehouses To SMEs

Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) and Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) would be linked up in order to create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The Managing Director of the authority, Dr Abubakar Dantsoho said on Saturday at the 2024 Lagos International Trade Fair titled: ‘Connecting Businesses, Creating Value in Lagos that this would be achieved through synergy with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and relevant partners.

Also, he explained that the authority was aggressively pursuing full automation of the nation’s processes and procedures through the Ports Community System (PCS) which lays the groundwork for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW).

Dantsoho said: “As some us are aware in our bid to contribute to the strengthening of the domestic economy through the promotion of balance of trade we established the Export Process Terminal (EPTs) to simplify the hitherto burdensome process of exporting Nigerian goods.

“The EPTs were conceptualised in partnership with the Nigerian Exports Promotion Council (NEPC) to serve as a one-stop-shop for the stuffing, packaging and certification of export-bound cargo in quick turnaround time by eliminating the duplications and bureaucratic overlaps that previously rendered Nigerian exports uncompetitive in the international marketplace.

“To facilitate Port-Hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to play in the value chain, the EPTs are to be linked with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the NEPC and relevant partners.”

The managing director explained that the NSW was the global stratagem for delivering the greatest value with the greatest ease by connecting all stakeholders in the trade value chain for seamless interaction at the push of a button.

Dantsoho, however, stressed that theme of the 2024 trade fair was in tandem with the authority’s corporate aspirations.

“I have said all of these, to show that the theme of the year’s fair “Connecting Businesses, Creating Value” is very much in tandem with our corporate aspirations as a business-enabling agency of government.

Dantsoho urged the entire trading and investing public to explore the vistas of opportunity present at the authority.

