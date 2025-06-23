Share

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is projecting a revenue of ₦1.27 trillion in 2025, representing a 40 per cent increase from the ₦894.86 billion it realised in 2024.

This ambitious target, the Authority says, is anchored on sweeping modernization efforts, the full activation of the Dangote Refinery’s marine operations, and the deployment of cutting-edge technology to enhance port efficiency.

Managing Director of the NPA, Abubakar Dantsoho, disclosed this in a presentation at a budget defence session with the House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours on Monday.

He said, “Our 2025 budget proposal is more than figures, it reflects our aspirations for a more efficient, globally competitive port system,” adding that over 70% of the proposed expenditure will go into capital projects.

According to him, the NPA surpassed its revenue target of ₦865.39 billion, posting an actual realization of ₦894.86 billion.

He also revealed that only ₦417.86 billion, less than half of the approved ₦850.92 billion expenditure, had been spent as of the time of reporting.

Despite this, NPA made a record contribution of ₦400.8 billion to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in 2024, nearly double the ₦213.23 billion remitted in 2023. Of this amount, a staggering ₦344.7 billion was deducted at source.

“This shows our unwavering commitment to national revenue generation, even when our own operational liquidity is affected,” he stated.

Dantsoho said the projected revenue increase is premised on several key assumptions and developments, including: The full operation of the Dangote Refinery, which alone is expected to draw in over 600 vessels annually through its Single Point Mooring (SPM) system; the commissioning of upgraded terminals at WACT and OMT, which will enhance container traffic; the implementation of automation tools such as the National Single Window, Port Community System (PCS), and Vessel Traffic Management System (VTMS); and increased cargo volumes stemming from global disruptions, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has affected global trade routes.

He said the 2025 revenue is expected to come from the following key sources: Ship Dues, ₦544.06 billion; Cargo Dues, ₦413.06 billion; Concession Fees, ₦249.69 billion; and Administrative Revenue, ₦73.07 billion

Of the proposed ₦1.14 trillion total expenditure for 2025, ₦778.46 billion is earmarked for capital projects.

This investment, he said, will target the revitalization of critical infrastructure, including the Calabar, Warri, and Burutu ports and channels, and enhance towage services, channel depth, and compliance with international security conventions.

“Investments in infrastructure and technology are non-negotiable if we are to stay competitive regionally and globally,” Dantsoho emphasized.

He cited increasing competition from neighboring ports and aging assets across Nigeria’s coastal corridors.

The NPA also intends to address technology gaps by upgrading legacy systems and bolstering cybersecurity, ensuring Nigerian ports meet global standards for digital operations.

“We can say that with timely access to internally generated revenue and capital funds, NPA would deliver the kind of impact Nigeria expects,” he said.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, in his welcome remarks, urged the NPA to ramp up performance, improve port infrastructure, and play a greater role in addressing Nigeria’s revenue and unemployment challenges.

He stated that the ports remain a critical pillar of Nigeria’s economy and urged the agency to meet rising expectations despite the operational challenges.

“No country can thrive economically without high-performing ports. They are the economic heartbeat of every nation, determining how buoyant a country is through the flow of imports and exports”.

Nnaji stressed that the NPA’s performance has implications beyond maritime activity, noting that increased port output can significantly boost job creation across several sectors.

“The Nigerian Ports Authority is not just a revenue-generating agency; it is a national asset in terms of employment and economic impact.

“We expect to see detailed strategies on how to improve revenue generation and expand employment opportunities through your 2025 budget,” he said.

The lawmaker also pointed to growing interest in the development of new ports across the country, but cautioned against neglecting existing port infrastructure.

“As we welcome investment in new ports, we must not abandon the old ones. Maintaining and upgrading our existing ports, both in the Eastern Corridor and the Western axis, is essential to long-term sustainability,” he added.

The committee called for a clear outline from the NPA on how its 2025 financial plan will address pressing national concerns and reaffirm Nigeria’s competitiveness in regional and global maritime trade.

