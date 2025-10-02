NPA Targets Agro-Allied Potentials To Boost Nigeria’s Non-Oil Revenue

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has said that Abuja’s strategic location and rich agro-allied potential are central to strengthening the Authority’s efforts to support the Federal Government’s drive to grow non-oil revenue.

He explained that Abuja’s central position is key to NPA’s renewed trade facilitation strategy, which prioritizes port–hinterland connectivity. This, he noted, provides seamless linkages to the comparative advantages of all regions of the federation and can be harnessed to sustain growth in the volume and value of Nigeria’s exports.

In a statement by the Authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Mr. Ikechukwu Onyemekara, Dantsoho stated that as Nigeria’s foremost trade facilitation platform, the NPA is proud to associate with the Abuja International Trade Fair (ITF), describing trade as a veritable tool for achieving the country’s economic aspirations.

Speaking during the “NPA Special Day” at the fair, Dantsoho invited the trading and investing public to take advantage of the Authority’s simplified export processes and other opportunities.

“In our bid to strengthen the domestic economy and promote a favourable balance of trade, we established the Export Processing Terminals (EPTs) to simplify the previously cumbersome export procedures,” he said.

He explained that the EPTs serve as one-stop shops for cargo consolidation, stuffing, documentation, packaging, certification, and onward shipment through electronic call-up to the ports. This, he added, eliminates duplications and bureaucratic bottlenecks that previously made Nigerian exports less competitive in the international market.

Dantsoho noted that to enhance port–hinterland connectivity and create pathways for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to participate in the export value chain, the EPTs have been designed to work seamlessly with Domestic Export Warehouses (DEWs) in synergy with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) and the inland dry ports.

He further stated that, in line with the Federal Government’s economic stabilization agenda and the theme of this year’s trade fair, “Sustainability: Consumption, Incentives and Taxation,” the NPA is integrating its operational channels into a single transaction gateway known as the Ports Community System (PCS).

According to him, the PCS will lay the foundation for the implementation of the National Single Window (NSW), a global best practice platform that eliminates delays and human interference by connecting all stakeholders in the trade value chain for seamless interaction.

Dantsoho emphasized that through these reforms, the NPA is positioning itself to link value creators in the remotest parts of Nigeria’s hinterland with global demand clusters, thereby boosting the country’s non-oil revenue base.